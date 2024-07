Aston Villa close to confirming Maatsen signing

Aston Villa could announce the signing of Chelsea fullback Ian Maatsen on Sunday.

Villa have had an offer of £37.5m accepted by Chelsea for the defender.

While Maatsen is away with Holland at the Euros, he has permission to undergo a Villa medical, which is being conducted this weekend.

The Dutchman has already agreed personal terms with the Blues.

As such, there is hope of a Villa announcement in the coming days of Maatsen's signing.