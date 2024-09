Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is eager for an English reunion.

The Serbian pass master is thinking about coming back to the Premier League.

Matic, who has a contract with Lyon in France until 2026, may be ready to find a new team.

Per The Mirror, the 36-year-old is eager to find a Premier League club that would give him ample game time.

If he does not make such a move, he may be tempted to head to Saudi Arabia for mega wages.