Luongo says Fortuna Dusseldorf defeat good for Ipswich players

Ipswich Town midfielder Massimo Luongo insists their preseason is on track after defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Luongo says the 2-1 defeat was a good hit-out for the Premier League outfit.

"It’s probably the first proper test where tactically we don’t have to prepare as much as we do in pre-season, as we normally do, so we had figure it out out there,” said Lungo.

“It was good for the new lads to adjust to the pace of how we play, supporters getting a feel of what the season will be like and, it was my first 65 today.

“Some are a little bit ahead of me, some are a little bit behind me, so it’s really good to get the minutes in our legs, suffer a little bit in the game, which we did, and we’ll learn from it.”

On the defeat, Luongo also said: “It’s always a bit like that.

“Especially when we play foreign teams, their season starts earlier, the team in Austria were quite far ahead of us but we played two 45s, so it’s always difficult.

“I think the priority is always the workout rather than the result. It would’ve been nice to win, it was nice to beat Shakhtar in Austria, but I think we’ve got to remind ourselves where we are and the process.

“Just worry about our minutes, worry about getting what we need out of the game and improving.”