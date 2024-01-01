Luongo is "relishing the opportunity" to face a side like Liverpool

Ipswich Town midfielder Massimo Luongo has spoken about the prospect of taking on Liverpool.

The Town are back in the Premier League after a lengthy absence after promotion from the Championship.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Kieran McKenna’s team are favorites to go back down, Luongo cannot wait to play top Premier League teams.

“I think everyone is excited, I think that’s the big thing," he told East Anglian Daily Times.

"We’re relishing the opportunity. We know the first game is massive, Liverpool at home. No one is thinking the other way, negatively, we’re all comparing it to an FA Cup draw - like ‘we’ve got one of the big teams’ and you want to play the big teams and you’re excited to play the big teams.

"The first two games are massive and I think everyone’s excited, everyone wants to play, everyone wants to be involved. Saying that now, we’ll see in the last week when we’re analyzing them, but at the moment everyone’s really looking forward to it."