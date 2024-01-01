Ipswich boss McKenna says Hirst will see "specialists" for injury

McKenna says Hirst will see "specialists" for injury

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has revealed striker George Hirst will see specialists about a knee injury.

The forward has been involved in preseason, but sustained the knock in a 2-1 friendly loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now McKenna admits there is some concern about the severity of the injury.

“George has got an issue, an issue from the game last weekend, so he’s not been with us this week,” McKenna said, per TWTD.

“He’s seeing some specialists and we can’t update on the definite timeline yet, but we’ll do so as soon as we can.”

However, wideman Wes Burns is back in action, playing in a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim.