Lukic excited for Fulham return as they prepare to face Tottenham this weekend

Fulham star Sasa Lukic is delighted to be back in action after his return from injury last weekend.

The London side are set for a derby against local rivals Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lukic, who had an outstanding start to the season before an injury on international duty, did come back for their recent loss to Wolves.

He told club media this week: “Being out for around a month and a half, it was good to come back in last weekend to try to help the team. For me personally, I was happy because the last few weeks were tough for me, and I worked a lot to try to get back as soon as I could.

“I’m grateful to everyone who assisted me during my rehabilitation, the medical team and all the staff. I was happy to be back but, of course, the match didn’t go well for us and I was unhappy with the result.

“We played a very good first half, we scored a great goal, and we could have scored a second and a third, but in the end we conceded and the game changed. So, I was disappointed with the result.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play