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Luis Garcia backs Liverpool for Premier League title push in 2026/27

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

As Liverpool begin to wrap up their preseason campaign, the Reds have been backed to win the 2026/27 Premier League title by former star Luis Garcia.

Garcia famously won the UEFA Champions League under Rafa Benitez back in 2005 after scoring his iconic 'ghost goal' against Chelsea in the semi-finals.

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The ex-midfielder is currently working as chief executive of Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta'zim - who take on Chelsea in preseason action today - in the Blues final preseason game of their summer tour.

Garcia was positive about the impact new Blues boss - and former teammate - Xabi Alonso can have at Stamford Bridge in the coming months, but he's more confident over Andoni Iraola's start to life at Anfiield.

"I wish Xabi all the best at Chelsea, but even though I love him, hopefully he ends up second to Liverpool next season."

Liverpool kick off their league campaign away at Newcastle United on August 23rd.

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