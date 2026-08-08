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Barcelona confirm Araujo exit fee ahead of Liverpool loan

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.Profimedia

Liverpool are closing in on a season-long loan deal to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Andoni Iraola is on the hunt for central defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season, following the summer exit of Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid, with Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet his only current fit options.

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Van Dijk has not featured so far in preseason, after an extended break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Jacquet is only just back in full training following shoulder surgery.

Giovanni Leoni is recovering from his ACL tear, and will miss the start of the campaign, with Joe Gomez also out after another injury setback - so the SOS call for Araujo could be vital.

Despite initial reports indicating the deal is a straight loan, Mundo Deportivo are now claiming Barcelona's addition of a €55M purchase clause - but it will not be mandatory - as Liverpool want to assess how he adapts to English football in the months ahead.

Liverpool will cover Araujo's full wages during his loan at Anfield and he could feature in their final preseason game against Como on August 16th.

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Premier LeagueRonald AraujoLiverpoolBarcelonaLaLigaFootball transfers

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