Lott pens pro deal with Aston Villa

Paul Vegas
Max Lott has signed a first pro deal with Aston Villa.

The 18 year-old attacking midfielder was part of Villa's U18 Treble winning team, including the FA Youth Cup.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison told the club's website: “We are pleased to see Max sign his professional contract after being at the academy for a number of years and being a member of the Under-18 team who won the league and FA Youth Cup double last season.

“Max is an attacking creative midfielder with good technical ability, and plays with high energy on the pitch.

“He has had to overcome a few growth-related injuries, but is now able to focus on being back on the pitch, and we look forward to seeing how he does this coming season.”

