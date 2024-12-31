Lopetegui suggests West Ham's Summerville could be better suited on loan this season

West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville's future is said to be in some doubt.

The winger arrived at the London Stadium club from Leeds United in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he has struggled since, with the £25M arrival failing to justify his price tag.

Per Leeds Live, there is a chance he may go out on loan for regular game time.

Manager Julen Lopetegui said recently: "He is ready to help us, sometimes in the line-up, sometimes on the bench."

"They all have to be ready. He has his characteristics, there are no two players with the same strengths and we try to use them in different moments.

“The important thing is that Crys is working well and he is ready to help the team. I think he is doing well. He has played good matches with us."