Lopetegui focused on claiming first home win of the season at West Ham

West Ham United's manager Julen Lopetegui is focused on securing the team's first home victory of the season.

Lopetegui knows his side must get three points in their upcoming match against Ipswich Town.

The Spaniard does not want to go into the October international break without a home win.

Lopetegui stated: “We go into every match knowing we are going to play against a good team, and Ipswich are another good team.

“They’ve worked well together for a few years now, with a very good coach, and obviously achieved back-to-back promotions to get into the Premier League.

“I think they are a very consistent team - that’s why they’ve drawn their last four games in the Premier League - and with and without the ball they are a very interesting team.

“We have to be ready to compete to be able to win this game, and that’s definitely what we’re working towards.”

He added on getting a win: “It’s always very important to win, and that’s why we work hard every day.

“We don’t look too far into the future - the only thing we have in our minds at this time is the game against Ipswich, but it is important for us to perform well in this match and get the desired result.

“Our job in football is to live with pressure - it is normal, because we want to win. We haven’t lost away, but we haven’t won at home, and we want more. That’s why we are continuing to work hard, and our aim is to change that record on Saturday.”

On players stepping up, he concluded: “Always there is a big focus on the starting line-up, but for me the players on the bench are as important. That’s why we have the chance to make substitutions in a match.

“We have a really strong squad, and we’re able to pick players who we think might be best to play against a particular opponent, or in a particular moment of a match.

“Football is a collective game, and we want everyone to do their best for the whole team. The only way I know for a team to be successful is if everyone is together, and it’s important that everyone knows they have a role to play.”