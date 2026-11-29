Boos rang around Old Trafford as Manchester United departed the pitch following a 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, and as the dust settled, the full picture became a whole lot worse.

The loss was United’s sixth of the Premier League season from 12 games, and they have won just once since the start of the campaign.

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They have conceded the most goals of any side in Europe’s top five leagues, and with every passing defeat, the spectre of relegation grows.

But the underlying statistical numbers are just as grim.

The stats behind United's start

Seven: After conceding two goals in each half to Brentford, United’s porous defence has conceded two goals in their last seven halves of football, stretching across matches against Chelsea, Aston Villa, Liverpool, and the Bees. The previous record was five.

12: In their opening dozen games in the Premier League this season, they have failed to keep a clean sheet. It’s the first time they have done this since 1930-31, a year when they were relegated from the First Division.

10: United have failed to win any of their last 10 games in the Premier League - their longest winless streak in the competition.

Four: Mauricio Pochettino became the first manager in Premier League history to lose his first two games in charge 4-0. It’s also the first time United have lost three straight league games by that scoreline since 1961, when John F. Kennedy was president of the USA.

One: Across England’s top six divisions, from the Premier League down to the National League North and South, Manchester United are the only side not to have won two or more league games this season.

Six: Manchester United have failed to score in six of their 12 league games; no team has failed to do so more often in the Premier League this season.

15: Manchester United have conceded seven goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the Premier League this season.

1937: It was Brentford's first win at Old Trafford since the 1930s, a year when United were relegated.

25: Speaking of relegation, if United were to continue on their current ratio of points, they would end the season with 25, an amount that would see them drop into the Championship at the end of each Premier League season so far.