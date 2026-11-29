After a shambles of a performance at Anfield in Mauricio Pochettino's first match as Man Utd manager, the Argentinian and his squad might at least have breathed a sigh of relief that their first league opponents at Old Trafford since the change in the dugout were a team that hadn't won at the Theatre of Dreams since 1937.

Brentford will also have been aware of their history at the famous old ground, of course, but under Keith Andrews, the Bees have become a vibrant and bright attacking unit, who fully deserve to be in the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

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United were 2-0 down by half-time

In many respects, the West Londoners came into the match free of any pressure, simply because nothing was expected of them from this fixture.

Any pressure would be on Pochettino and his underperforming squad, and by half-time, it was clear to see where many of United's problems lay.

Already 2-0 down by then, thanks to a brace from 34-year-old Callum Wilson, the hosts' defence was all over the place.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot seemingly weren't able to push up as one when required, or cover each other as needed, and it was clearly only a matter of time before Brentford seized the initiative.

Dango Ouattara set up one of Wilson's goals and was a constant menace to the back four throughout the match.

Ouattara was the busiest player on either side

The Portuguese was one of five Brentford players to have at least four touches in the United box, but his best work came with his diligence in one-on-one duels.

The 12 he won were the most from any player on either side on the day, whilst the 17 in total that he contested were the joint-most, along with colleague Mamadou Sangare.

Add in five aerial duels contested and the winning back of possession on four occasions, and one begins to build up a picture of a player - and squad - who were ready to really put in a shift and go to war when they needed to.

That, in essence, is a large part of what's missing from the spine of the United side, who have been spineless for some while.

Martinez twisted inside-out

Ouattara's movement had Martinez being twisted inside-out, and Maguire totally wrong-footed at times, and even his 88.9% pass completion on the day was only surpassed by Sepp Van Den Berg from a Brentford perspective.

That percentage rose to a perfect 100% when taking into account passing accuracy in the final third.

From a defensive point of view, Maguire didn't even attempt a tackle all afternoon, and Martinez won only one. Yoro and Dalot at least completed two of their three tackles attempted, but only five interceptions between all four tells its own story.

Compare and contrast that effort, or more accurately lack of it, with Brentford's Van Den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Ajer.

All three won 100% of the tackles made during the game, and successfully made eight interceptions.

No fight from United

Even when things didn't quite go their way, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was on hand to make five saves, whilst error-prone United custodian, Senne Lammens, didn't make any.

In simple terms, it would appear that the fight has completely disappeared from many of United's players, and that has been intrinsic to why they can't win football matches.

Man Utd's player ratings v Brentford Flashscore

It was never about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik Ten Hag, Ruben Amorim or Michael Carrick not being good enough.

It's the United players that go out on the pitch each and every week who have to start earning their - very attractive - weekly salaries.

Old Trafford have turned against the players

The supporters at Old Trafford turned on the players once again at full-time, singing "you're not fit to wear the shirt," and if that doesn't spur the squad on to a real change of attitude and application, then relegation is a realistic possibility.

Not that Brentford will be concerning themselves with their opponents' problems.

They will, rightly, be basking in the glory of a brilliant victory, orchestrated by Ouattara, who ended the game with three assists in what was a man-of-the-match showing, and which earned him a stunning mark of 9.1 in Flashscore's player ratings system.

Man Utd v Brentford - Man of the match Flashscore

The win saw Brentford up to the lofty heights of fifth place in the Premier League before Sunday's games were played, whilst the Red Devils were still anchored in 19th and hoping Crystal Palace wouldn't beat Hull City, which would leave United bottom of the pile at the end of the weekend.

If Pochettino was unaware of the size of the task that faced him before he arrived, he's had a crash course in what's required, and the January transfer window arguably can't come quickly enough.