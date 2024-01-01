Tribal Football
Newcastle set to begin Gordon contract talks despite interest from Liverpool

Newcastle United plan to start negotiations over a new contract with Antony Gordon.

The Magpies are eager to reward Gordon for an outstanding season last time around.

The winger made his way into the England squad for Euro 2024, even though he was a peripheral figure at the tournament.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle want to tie down Gordon for a long time to come.

The winger had been linked with a move to Liverpool earlier this summer, but no deal materialized.

He currently has a contract that expires in 2026, which Newcastle would prefer to extend.

