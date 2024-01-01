Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Obi-Martin signs Man Utd contract
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request

Forest alerted as Eintracht Frankfurt chief admits potential Marmoush sale

Forest alerted as Eintracht Frankfurt chief admits potential Marmoush sale
Forest alerted as Eintracht Frankfurt chief admits potential Marmoush saleTribalfootball
Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Markus Krösche admits Omar Marmoush could be on the move in January.

The Egypt striker is being linked with a move to England, where Nottingham Forest are keen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It's true that Omar made a clear commitment to us in the summer," Krosche told fussball.news, "he has developed well and still has a lot of potential to develop further.

"For us, we don't want to lose so many key players."

But then he added: "I have to honestly say that no Eintracht player is unsellable..."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMarmoush OmarEintracht FrankfurtNottinghamBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Larsson ends Arsenal, Liverpool rumours with surprise Eintracht Frankfurt decision
Liverpool, Arsenal watching Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Larsson
Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Krosche: We could've signed Olise for €8-9M