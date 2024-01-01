Forest alerted as Eintracht Frankfurt chief admits potential Marmoush sale

Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Markus Krösche admits Omar Marmoush could be on the move in January.

The Egypt striker is being linked with a move to England, where Nottingham Forest are keen.

"It's true that Omar made a clear commitment to us in the summer," Krosche told fussball.news, "he has developed well and still has a lot of potential to develop further.

"For us, we don't want to lose so many key players."

But then he added: "I have to honestly say that no Eintracht player is unsellable..."