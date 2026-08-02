Liverpool vs Leeds: Where to watch, lineups and the several players Iraola is missing

Liverpool vs Leeds: Where to watch, lineups and the two players Iraola is missing

Liverpool and Leeds face off in their next preseason clash as they prepare for the season ahead.

Liverpool will be aiming to complete a perfect pre-season tour of the USA when they clash with Leeds United in Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field on Sunday evening.

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This will be the fifth time the Reds have played at the stadium, and their most recent visit since facing Olympiacos in 2014.

Leeds bagged their first win of the summer with a 1-0 victory against Sunderland in their second friendly of three in America heading into the clash.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have picked up a 1-0 victory over Wrexham and a 4-2 win against Sunderland as the Reds seek to continue their fine form against their Premier League rivals.

Harry Wilson, who registered his first Leeds assist within 30 minutes of his debut against Wrexham, returns to meet his old side Liverpool in what should be a welcome return for the midfielder who left on good terms when he joined Fulham.

Where to watch

Leeds will face the Reds in a 9pm kick-off this evening UK time, but the game is only being broadcast on LUTV plus Liverpool streaming services LFCTV and All Red Video.

All of Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures will be broadcast via All Red Video, which requires a membership. An annual subscription costs £42.99.

Who is missing

Liverpool are without Joe Gomez (muscle injury suffered against Sunderland), Giovanni Leoni (recovering from an ACL injury), Conor Bradley (knee injury) and Stefan Bajčetić (hamstring injury).

Manager Andoni Iraola is also without Victor Muñoz, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo as they take a break following the World Cup.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch are also anticipated to earn their first minutes of pre-season on Sunday in what will be a huge boost for Iraola who will be keen on seeing them in a live game.

Their opponents Leeds are also without Patrick Bamford (not involved) and Mateo Joseph (not on tour).