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WATCH: Liverpool duo Szoboszlai and Jones' on-pitch altercation after Wrexham friendly

WATCH: Liverpool duo Szoboszlai and Jones' on-pitch altercation after Wrexham friendly
WATCH: Liverpool duo Szoboszlai and Jones' on-pitch altercation after Wrexham friendly ČTK / AP / George Walker IV

Liverpool duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones were filmed having a heated on-pitch altercation following their 1-0 friendly win over Wrexham on Wednesday (July 29).

Szoboszlai, 25, started the game and provided the assist for Rio Ngumoha’s winner as Liverpool beat Wrexham in a pre-season friendly.

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It was a relatively routine win or Andoni Iraola’s side, but it was somewhat overshadowed by an apparent row between Szoboszlai and teammate Jones, 25.

New footage has since emerged of the pair clashing on the pitch just after the full time whistle.

Their heated exchange eventually came to an end after teammates and coaching staff stepped in and split them up.

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Dominik SzoboszlaiCurtis JonesLiverpoolWrexhamPremier League