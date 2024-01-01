Liverpool tracking SC Freiburg midfielder Rohl

Liverpool are tracking SC Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl.
Rohl signed a new deal with Freiburg just last week, but it's emerged he is being watched by Liverpool, says BILD.
Liverpool see the 22 year-old as a target for next summer's market.
Röhl moved from FC Ingolstadt to Breisgau two years ago for almost €3m.
Sports director Jochen Saier enthuses that the Germany U21 international has "made the positive development at a high level that we all hoped for.
"He has been able to contribute his sporting qualities and his game intelligence in various positions."