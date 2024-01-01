Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Kroos: I rejected Man Utd after they sacked Moyes
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti
Willian says moving to Arsenal was big mistake

Liverpool tracking SC Freiburg midfielder Rohl

Liverpool tracking SC Freiburg midfielder Rohl
Liverpool tracking SC Freiburg midfielder RohlAction Plus
Liverpool are tracking SC Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl.

Rohl signed a new deal with Freiburg just last week, but it's emerged he is being watched by Liverpool, says BILD.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool see the 22 year-old as a target for next summer's market.

Röhl moved from FC Ingolstadt to Breisgau two years ago for almost €3m.

Sports director Jochen Saier enthuses that the Germany U21 international has "made the positive development at a high level that we all hoped for.

"He has been able to contribute his sporting qualities and his game intelligence in various positions."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRohl MerlinLiverpoolFreiburgBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal interested in Bayer Leverkusen star in summer move
Liverpool, Arsenal watching Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Larsson
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz