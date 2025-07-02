Liverpool join race for Bundesliga centre-back

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign highly-regarded RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba but face serious competition from other Premier League clubs.

Liverpool are looking to sign a new central defender following the sale of Jarell Quansah and Virgil van Dijk entering the twilight of his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Foot Mercato, the Premier League champions are keeping tabs on Lukeba, 22, but a deal won’t be easy.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich have also registered an interest in the Frenchman and could be available for less than the €90 million release clause in his contract.

Arne Slot’s side have also been heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, and he appears to be their priority target.