Liverpool to open new contract talks with Jaros

Paul Vegas
Liverpool are ready to hand goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros a new contract.

Jaros has remained with Liverpool this season, acting as third-choice behind senior keepers Alisson Becker and Caiomhin Kelleher.

The youngster has impressed Arne Slot and the manager's coaching staff with his commitment and dedication in his role.

And the Liverpool Echo says Reds management are now planning to open new contract talks with Jaros' camp.

The 23 year-old made his full debut for Liverpool this season in the Carabao Cup against Brighton. He also made a Premier League appearance when coming on for an injured Alisson at Crystal Palace in October.

Jaros' current deal expires at the end of the season.

