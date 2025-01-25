Liverpool thrash Ipswich to maintain lead at the top of Premier League

Liverpool maintain their six-point cushion at the Premier League (PL) summit with an emphatic 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield, extending their unbeaten run in the top flight to 18 matches.

Having conceded first in each of their last three home league games, the Reds appeared intent to make a stronger start here.

And inside 11 minutes, their early dominance was rewarded when Ibrahima Konaté’s line-breaking pass found Dominik Szoboszlai in space at the edge of the area, allowing the Hungarian to duly pick out the bottom corner with a wonderful left-footed finish.

That was the 10th PL goal Ipswich had conceded since they last notched one themselves, and the visitors’ chances were dampened further when Wes Burns was stretchered off with a serious-looking knee injury.

Kieran McKenna’s mounting issues were compounded 10 minutes before the break, when an inch-perfect Cody Gakpo cross found Mohamed Salah at the back post, and the Egyptian sublimely controlled and lashed high into the roof of the net to double the hosts’ advantage.

A commanding lead became unassailable on the stroke of HT, with Gakpo turning home a rebound from Szoboszlai’s initial effort to become just the third Dutchman to score in five successive PL home games, joining the elite company of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie.

Damage limitation was the order of the day for the Tractor Boys after the restart, and their travelling fans had something to cheer on the hour mark when they finally managed a shot, though Alisson comfortably saved from Omari Hutchinson.

There was no change to the pattern of play, and Liverpool added a fourth soon after when a trademark Trent Alexander-Arnold cross picked out Gakpo, who headed home his eighth PL goal of the campaign.

Alexander-Arnold came close to a fifth on two occasions, rifling an effort wide from long range before rattling the posts from inside the area.

Liverpool secured just their second home win by a margin of at least three goals in 17 league matches regardless, while also registering an 11th successive PL victory at Anfield against promoted sides. Ipswich netted a consolation goal in the 90th minute, with Julio Enciso’s corner headed home by Jacob Greaves at the back post to ensure they avoided suffering a third successive defeat to nil.

Defeat for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Arsenal elsewhere also means it’s only goal difference separating them from the safety line despite their recent struggles.