Ipswich goalkeeper Walton: Liverpool a clash we must look forward to

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton insists they cannot be intimidated facing Liverpool this weekend.

Walton is expected to keep his place for the clash.

“It’s obviously one that you want to play in the Premier League and one you probably look forward to when the fixtures get released,” he said. “But it’s no different to any other game, it’s Saturday three o’clock and three points are up for grabs.

“It’s a nice occasion but once that whistle has gone it’s a completely different ball game. We’re focused on our performance, what the manager wants from us and what we need to do as players is going to be important.

“We need to do the things we do well. Starting the game with a real intensity is going to be important, as is knowing our gameplan and sticking to that as much as possible.

“They’re obviously a great team and have got some outstanding players so we know it’s not going to be easy, but it’s a challenge that we’ve got to look forward to and really stick to our gameplan.

“We definitely don’t want to concede six again and I don’t personally. We’ll be doing our best to keep a clean sheet and go there and challenge their backline with the attacking threats we’ve got, the quality we’ve got in that area of the pitch is important. It’s about focusing on ourselves.

“Them, Man City, Chelsea – they’re all top attacking lines and throughout the whole 20 teams in the league. Liverpool are on a rich vein of form at the minute and are doing really well and want to be champions this year, so it’s going to be a tough test but one we’re looking forward to.”