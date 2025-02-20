Slot admits it will be a "“close call” as to whether Gakpo is ready to face Man City

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that Cody Gakpo may return to face Manchester City this weekend but it will be close after he picked up a knock.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Etihad, Slot revealed that the 25-year-old is still not back in full training and he is not sure whether he is ready to face City as Liverpool continues to chase the title.

“Let’s see, let’s see. I hope. I am not 100 percent sure. He hasn’t trained with the team yet, maybe he does a bit today, I don’t know exactly. It will be a close call.”

In Gakpo’s absence, his replacement Darwin Nunez missed a sitter for Liverpool at Aston Villa as they dropped more points. Diogo Jota started upfront and despite his assist, he missed a number of crucial chances which could’ve earned the Reds a vital 3 points.

The draw at Villa Park means Liverpool are eight points above Arsenal but manager Mikel Arteta now has a game in hand which will boost their confidence ahead of their trip to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. Gakpo’s return could mean the difference between widening the gap at the top and Liverpool’s collapse in the title race.