Suarez reveals new pep-talk for Liverpool striker Nunez

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has revealed a conversation with countryman Darwin Nunez.

Suarez knows all about the pressure of having to perform at the highest level for club and country.

Nunez is coming off a tough season at club level, but hopes to show his form at the Copa America in the US.

"When Darwin comes, he asks me things, at the time yes, I was the starter, Edi (Cavani) was the starter, but he always came, asked, wanted to learn things and that is spectacular," Suarez told AUF TV.

"He, with the humility that he is, a very good kid, said 'No, Luis, you're the number nine, I'm going to respect you when you're not there if I'm going to grab (the No.9 shirt).

"Those are details that demonstrate the greatness and humility of a player who is going to be one of the best, if not one of the best in the world today.

"Having him in front of me seeing how he trains, how he plays each game, how can I not stop to applaud him and celebrate?"