Liverpool still showing Klopp traits - Alisson

Liverpool shot stopper Alisson Becker admits they must move on from their Premier League disappointment.

The Reds were beaten by Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday for the first time in decades.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Alisson prefers to move on from that game and focus on AC Milan in midweek.

He told reporters: “Yeah, tomorrow is a big chance for us to prove again and go back to the good start we had in the season. Unfortunately, the last match we were far, far away from what we could do on the pitch, in respect of the other games the way we played. And we know that. But football is quick, and we have to be really focused for tomorrow night. It will be a really tough opponent that we are going to play against and we have to be ready.”

On the San Siro atmosphere in Milan, he added: “If you play at a high level like we do, you need to like these kinds of settings and atmospheres, with supporters supporting you or going against you. I’m sure it will be a good occasion, a wonderful opportunity to play football in front of thousands of people, thousands of AC Milan supporters. We are happy about this opportunity and at the same time we need to be ready to do our best. If we really want to win this game we need to do our very best because we have a wonderful team ahead of us. Italian football is always tough, it’s always a problem for English teams to play versus Italian rivals, so we need to be ready.”

On new boss Arne Slot, he concluded: “Obviously all the players who have worked for a long time with Mr Klopp will remember what he told us, so our characteristics will be influenced by Jürgen Klopp also in the future, but Slot has arrived with great enthusiasm, with new ideas regarding football. Actually, his new ideas are not that different from what we did in the past, but he loves to make ball possession, loves to create occasions starting in the defence, starting from the goalkeeper until arriving to the other goal. This will give us chances. We like this ball possession, making passes, we like to play close to each other, we like the movements Mr Slot wants us to make. And he also gives us freedom to be whatever player we like to be. He works a lot with his staff and his staff work a lot as well. With Mr Slot’s arrival, we have all been very enthusiastic and we believe in the fact that we can do a good job this season.”