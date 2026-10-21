Liverpool step up Ngumoha contract plans after superb season start

Liverpool are confident of securing Rio Ngumoha's long-term future, with the club preparing to accelerate contract discussions as the teenager's performances continue to raise expectations around his potential.

There was little significant progress on a new deal during the opening months of the season, but sources expect that to change as Liverpool look to ensure one of English football's most exciting young talents remains firmly tied to Anfield.

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Ngumoha is under contract until 2028, meaning Liverpool have not felt compelled to rush into negotiations. However, his rapid development is making the situation increasingly important to resolve, particularly with rival clubs monitoring his position.

Reports have linked Arsenal and Bayern Munich with him since the summer and both would welcome an opportunity to bring him in if one emerged. Liverpool, though, are confident that such an opening is extremely unlikely to materialise.

The 18-year-old delivered a coming-of-age performance against Villarreal on Tuesday, producing a man-of-the-match display and registering two assists in a performance that belied his age.

His combination of creativity, unpredictability and game intelligence has made him a difficult prospect for opponents to contain. His self-belief is also evident.

Ngumoha's performance vs Villarreal Flashscore

Ngumoha signed his first professional contract in September 2025, just weeks after turning 17, committing himself to Liverpool until 2028.

More lucrative terms are now expected, with the situation more intriguing since he turned 18 in late August.

The club have every reason to believe any investment will prove worthwhile. After Ngumoha left Chelsea to join Liverpool, a tribunal ordered the Merseyside club to pay at least £2.8 million in compensation for his training and development at Stamford Bridge. His valuation has since risen considerably.

Sources indicate that finalising his next deal will become one of Liverpool's major priorities before the end of 2026, with the club keen to avoid allowing uncertainty over his future to encourage further interest from elsewhere.

Ngumoha, meanwhile, remains calm about the situation and is enjoying his development at Liverpool. He is also relishing his relationship with Andoni Iraola, who is enjoying working with the youngster as he continues to develop.