Liverpool confident over 'minor details' on Ngumoha extension

Liverpool are ready to sign off on a contract extension for teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha before the end of 2026.

Ngumoha - who joined the Reds in 2025 after a decade in Chelsea's youth system - turned 18 in August, which means he's now eligible to sign a long-term deal with the club.

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After being handed a Premier League debut by Arne Slot last season, he's gone on to set several records as the youngest player to start a first-team game in the club's history, the youngest goalscorer Reds history an also the youngest to play for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

That form has forced into Thomas Tuchel's senior England squad, with a debut last month, and Liverpool want to act quickly with Arsenal eyeing up an offer.

His current deal runs until 2028, but as per the Liverpool Echo, there are only a few final aspects to agree on as part of a deal up to 2031.