Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Manchester United close to agreement with potential Michael Carrick replacement

Man United chiefs admit 'three summer transfer targets were missed'

Julian Nagelsmann blocked from quickfire Bundesliga return after Germany exit

Man United handed major injury boost with key defender set for return

Most read on Flashscore News

Qualifier Han Shi stuns rising star Alexandra Eala in first round of Wuhan Open

Tennis Tracker: Paul sees off Vacherot after Alcaraz shocked by Bergs

Tennis Tracker: Zheng clinches maiden WTA 1000 title in Beijing, Zverev through in Shanghai

The Base Line: Chinese star Zheng sparkles in Beijing, Alcaraz and Djokovic clinch titles

Liverpool confident over 'minor details' on Ngumoha extension

Liverpool and England star Rio Ngumoha.
Liverpool and England star Rio Ngumoha.Profimedia

Liverpool are ready to sign off on a contract extension for teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha before the end of 2026.

Ngumoha - who joined the Reds in 2025 after a decade in Chelsea's youth system - turned 18 in August, which means he's now eligible to sign a long-term deal with the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After being handed a Premier League debut by Arne Slot last season, he's gone on to set several records as the youngest player to start a first-team game in the club's history, the youngest goalscorer Reds history an also the youngest to play for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

That form has forced into Thomas Tuchel's senior England squad, with a debut last month, and Liverpool want to act quickly with Arsenal eyeing up an offer.

His current deal runs until 2028, but as per the Liverpool Echo, there are only a few final aspects to agree on as part of a deal up to 2031.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueRio NgumohaLiverpool

Related Articles

English media rip into Saka after another poor performance as he is handed 5/10 rating

Ngumoha makes England history as he places on incredible list behind Rooney and Bellingham

Why Victor Munoz will miss Spain's clash with England tonight as he join Ngumoha in snub