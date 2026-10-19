Ngumoha says fresh contract talks with Liverpool are "going well" as Arsenal lurk

Rio Ngumoha could be set to sign a fresh Liverpool contract as talks continue behind the scenes.

Liverpool are working on a new long-term contract for the 18-year-old whose current deal runs until June 2028, a deal he signed back in September 2025 after turning 17.

Advertisement Advertisement

The teenager is now eligible to sign a longer professional contract after turning 18 in what would be a no-brainer for the Reds after his surge in the first team over the past year.

Ngumoha, who became the third youngest player to feature in a competitive England game when he appeared as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Czechia late last month, spoke on his contract situation this week as talks continue.

"To be fair, that is all with my agent now. I think it is all going well. I am not too sure. I just let the football do the talking at the end of the day.

"So I enjoy playing and all of that stuff about contracts is in the back of my mind really. I just play for the club, play for Liverpool and hopefully I can carry on doing well.

"Because I am still young, the club are just trying to look after me, but we also have some of the best attackers in the world, so competing for places is not easy. So it is all about healthy competition and we all just want to make the team win at the end of the day."

Since making his debut at 16, Ngumoha has also scored twice and provided an assist for the Reds. Premier League rivals Arsenal as well as Bayern Munich have been linked with the winger over the past year, making a new contract a priority for the side.

Ngumoha is competing with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola on the winger, competition which only helps him improve.