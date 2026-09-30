English media rip into Saka after another poor performance as he is handed 5/10 rating

Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka has been handed been ripped into by the media following his poor showing against the Czech Republic.

Following a poor 83-minute appearance against World Cup champions Spain, Saka started once more for the Three Lions against Czechia, lasting just 71 minutes.

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Saka was replaced by Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha who brought pace and skill to England's attack, something the North London star could not offer under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Arsenal star lacked synergy with former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right wing, with the pair failing to link up well when pushing forward.

Saka has had a mixed start to the season with Arsenal, scoring 3 times in 7 appearances but often finding himself with little in the side who sit second in the Premier League table.

Saka not good enough

Here is what the media had to say about Saka after the Czechia clash, with the winger being handed very low ratings despite England dominating the clash.

The Standard gave Saka a rating of 5/10 and wrote that he "didn't have one of his better games in an England shirt".

BBC Sport handed Saka an overall match rating of 6/10, claiming that there was "not much of note".

The Sun said that Saka lacked chemistry with Alexander-Arnold, in comparison to Gordon and Lewis Hall down the left.

The Telegraph stated that it was "not a great night for Saka", with the forward "wasting some promising positions due to poor delivery or turning backwards."

England legend also commented on Saka's performance: “I thought Saka was poor again didn’t you?

“Should have scored as well in the first half. He had a sitter, didn’t he, one of them? Was it when England hit the post, something like that?”

England next face Croatia in their final Nations League clash but after starting the first two games, Saka is unlikely to start.