Commentator Keys backing Coote: Reporters said the same about Klopp!

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has given his thoughts on David Coote.

The Premier League referee is in serious hot water as a result of disparaging remarks he made about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

A new video has also shown Coote potentially taking illicit substances around the time he was refereeing games.

"Don’t sack David Coote," Keys stated this week.

"Coote has been a fool. Tick. I’ve been there. But there isn’t anybody reading this who hasn’t, least of all a raft of newspaper reporters, who always have plenty to say when something like this happens, but haven’t got a leg to stand on when it comes to outlandish behavior and opinions they’ve shared in a pub with their mates.

"‘Ah, but we’re not refs’ they’ll argue. No. You’re not. You have more power. The power to bury people by shaping opinion, exactly as is happening now. Tick. I’ve been there.

"There isn’t a reporter working that hasn’t left a press conference and said exactly what Coote did about Klopp - probably worse. And likely every other manager working.

"Coote has been silly - that’s all. He should never ever have made the video that some sneaky weasel has leaked in order to cause him harm. Tick. I’ve been there too. We all have feelings. We all have likes and dislikes. Refs are no different. We’ve known for years that big clubs get decisions. There’s bias for you right there."