Liverpool hero Carragher admits Robertson the weak link

Paul Vegas
Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has questioned Andrew Robertson's future at Anfield.

Carragher believes Robertson's game doesn't suit manager Arne Slot's system.

After Sunday's draw with Manchester United, Carragher said on Sky Sports: "This manager's style is slightly different to Klopp's. It's not as gung-ho. Liverpool have a lot more goals in the team than Arsenal have. 

"Liverpool still concede goals. Liverpool need to sign a full-back in January. I think at left-back.

"Robertson is an absolute legend, he's just hanging on in every game now."

 

