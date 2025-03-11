WATCH: Salah and Alexander-Arnold clash at Liverpool training ahead of PSG showdown

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold clashed at Liverpool training on Monday ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with PSG.

The Reds host PSG in the second-leg of their round 16 tie defending a 1-0 aggregate lead.

Salah and Alexander-Arnold appeared in an ugly exchange, which was recorded by Hayters TV yesterday.

Alexander-Arnold was seen clapping his hands while making urgings to Salah - who appeared unimpressed by his teammate's comments.

Salah walked towards Alexander-Arnold and gave him a shove, to which the fullback turned back in Salah's direction.

Teammates Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate then intervened, with Elliott holding Salah back while Konate put an arm around Alexander-Arnold to usher him away.