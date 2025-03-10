Liverpool signing Mamardashvili admits Valencia form "not my best"

Giorgi Mamardashvili admits his form with Valencia this season has fallen away.

The Georgia goalkeeper signed for Liverpool earlier this season and will move to England over the summer.

However, Mamardashvili concedes he's currently struggling ahead of the switch.

Mamardashvili made an error which led to Real Valladolid's goal on Saturday in Valencia's 2-1 win.

He later posted to social media: "I know I'm not in my best moment now, but I'm convinced that challenges make us stronger.

"I'm putting in my best effort to be the best version of me as soon as possible. Thank you very much, Mestalla, for the support! Today's victory is very important for us and gives us energy to continue. Up all the way!"

Mamardashvili will leave Los Che for Liverpool at the end of the season for a fee of £25m.