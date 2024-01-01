Liverpool seeking major bid for Dutch defender who wants out of the club

Liverpool are holding firm in their demands for defender Sepp van den Berg.

The Anfield club are willing to sell the talented center half, who wants to leave for regular game time.

However, Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink admits that the price tag is still a major issue.

PSV Eindhoven are eager to secure Van den Berg, but do not want to pay over the odds.

Liverpool are seeking a fee of around €20 million for his signature this summer.

However, PSV are not willing to pay more than €12 million and they are the only bidder