Tribal Football
Most Read
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange

Liverpool seeking major bid for Dutch defender who wants out of the club

Liverpool seeking major bid for Dutch defender who wants out of the club
Liverpool seeking major bid for Dutch defender who wants out of the club
Liverpool seeking major bid for Dutch defender who wants out of the clubAction Plus
Liverpool are holding firm in their demands for defender Sepp van den Berg.

The Anfield club are willing to sell the talented center half, who wants to leave for regular game time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink admits that the price tag is still a major issue.

PSV Eindhoven are eager to secure Van den Berg, but do not want to pay over the odds.

Liverpool are seeking a fee of around €20 million for his signature this summer.

However, PSV are not willing to pay more than €12 million and they are the only bidder

Mentions
van den Berg SeppLiverpoolPSVReal MadridFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
PSV urged not to give up on Liverpool defender Van den Berg
Van den Berg: Liverpool price for me is too high
Van den Berg on Liverpool future: You never know what can happen