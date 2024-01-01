Liverpool resigned to losing Adrian to Real Betis

Tribal Football
Liverpool are resigning themselves to losing veteran goalkeeper Adrian.

The shot-stopper has rejected a new contract offer from the Reds and is on the brink of signing for former club Real Betis in a free transfer.

The Athletic says an announcement is imminent, with Liverpool accepting they will need to shop for a new keeper this summer.

Adrian has acted as third-choice at Liverpool behind Alisson and Caoimhin Keller, with the latter also expected to leave this summer.

For the moment, Liverpool are yet to made an addition under new manager Arne Slot.

