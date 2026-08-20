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Liverpool see £50m bid for Brighton winger Minteh rejected

Liverpool see £50m bid for Brighton winger Minteh rejected
Liverpool see £50m bid for Brighton winger Minteh rejectedČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Terry

Liverpool have seen a £50 million offer for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh rejected as they continue searching for attacking reinforcements.

The 22-year-old Gambia international has scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in 73 appearances for the Seagulls.

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According to the BBC, Brighton have turned down the Reds’ proposal for Minteh, who joined the club from Newcastle for £30m in 2024. 

The winger primarily operates on the right and is currently recovering from a leg injury suffered against Roma earlier this month.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their wide options following Mohamed Salah’s departure and remain interested in several targets. 

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola remains a priority, although the Ligue 1 team reportedly want around £145m, while Liverpool value the France international closer to £100m.

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Football transfersYankuba MintehLiverpoolBrightonPremier League

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