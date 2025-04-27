Liverpool seal record-equalling 20th English league title

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (right) celebrates with Luis Diaz after scoring against Spurs

Liverpool have won their 20th top-flight English league title, following their 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot's Reds are now on 82 points, putting them out of reach for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, with four games left.

Liverpool have now matched Manchester United's total number of top-flight English titles of 20.

It's Slot's first trophy since taking over as manager from Jurgen Klopp, who helped the team win their first Premier League title following a 30-year dry spell.

Liverpool are Premier League champions Flashscore

Liverpool raced to a six-point lead (with a game-in-hand) over Arsenal before the turn of the New Year.

Both sides stumbled at times over the last few months, but it's the Reds who have come out on top in the end.

Manchester City were the only other realistic title challengers, but Pep Guardiola's men dropped off after a 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Christmas Eve.

It has been a wonderful few weeks for Liverpool after club captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah recently penned new contracts to remain at Anfield.

Salah is enjoying a historic season in the Premier League, with 28 goals and 18 assists to his name. He is the overwhelming favourite to be named Player of the Season, and is one of the main contenders to win the Ballon d'Or.

Liverpool's latest Premier League title is their second in six years, taking the Reds to a record-extending total of 70 major honours.