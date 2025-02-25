Liverpool's Slot forgets Ronaldo played in the Premier League when comparing him to Salah

Liverpool boss Arne Slot forgot Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Premier League when asked to compare him to Mohamed Salah.

When asked to compare Salah with two of the greatest players of all time Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, the Dutch manager forgot that Ronaldo starred for Manchester United where he spent a total of seven seasons in two spells at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It's so difficult to compare players with each other, and it's not fair to anyone. I think Mo has his own career and Mo has been outstanding.

“Messi and Ronaldo both didn't play in the Premier League, but I don't want to bring them down because these two players are incredible, but that makes the comparison maybe even more difficult.

“So Mo has had some outstanding seasons here at Liverpool, and we hope he can continue this for a longer period of time, but to do that he first has to extend his contract, of course.”

Slot believes Salah could win the Ballon d’Or without winning the Champions League much like Manchester City midfielder Rodri did last year. The Egyptian is on course to lift the award as he continues to break countless records this season as he aims to become the first African player to win the award since George Weah in 1995.

“It's mostly about the attackers, isn't it? Although the last winner was a midfielder.

“But yes, it's a good thing that Mo is in the discussion because it means he does well and it means we are doing well.

“I think in general, someone that wins the Ballon d'Or needs to win something as well, so it's a great challenge that is in front of us, but also in front of him.

“And what I liked a lot is that he takes this challenge not only by scoring a big goal and a great assist against City, but he also wanted the team to win.

“Because his defensive work rate, especially in the second half, was outstanding, and that is what it takes for us to have a chance of winning something.

"And if we as a team can win something, he will have a far better chance to win an individual prize like the Ballon d'Or.”