Liverpool's Scottish starlet could leave as Premier League team interested

Liverpool are said to be willing to consider offers for 18-year-old forward Ben Doak.

The Scotland international has a great reputation among clubs in England, and was even in his nation’s Euro 2024 squad before he had to withdraw due to injury.

Per Sky Sports, Liverpool are ready to consider both permanent and loan offers for Doak.

Doak arrived at Anfield from Celtic at 16 and has played 10 times for the first team already.

He did miss out on most of last season due to a meniscus tear, but may now get a chance to play more regularly if he moves away.

Leicester City are among the teams said to hold an interest in Doak.

