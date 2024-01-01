Celtic boss Rodgers can't rule out Liverpool, Atalanta target O'Riley sale

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that every player has a price on his head.

The Hoops are hoping to hold onto key midfielder Matt O’Riley this summer.

However, the Denmark international has interest in him from Liverpool and Atalanta in Italy, who have already had two bids rebuffed.

"There's no update, we're fairly relaxed," said the manager about his key player.

"You saw him in the game the other night. He's working well and is very focused.

"Naturally, when you're a really good young player who's committed and professional as he is, he will acquire attention. He's working so well, there's nothing to report on him."