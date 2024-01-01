Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement

Celtic boss Rodgers can't rule out Liverpool, Atalanta target O'Riley sale

Celtic boss Rodgers can't rule out Liverpool, Atalanta target O'Riley sale
Celtic boss Rodgers can't rule out Liverpool, Atalanta target O'Riley sale
Celtic boss Rodgers can't rule out Liverpool, Atalanta target O'Riley saleAction Plus
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that every player has a price on his head.

The Hoops are hoping to hold onto key midfielder Matt O’Riley this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Denmark international has interest in him from Liverpool and Atalanta in Italy, who have already had two bids rebuffed.

"There's no update, we're fairly relaxed," said the manager about his key player. 

"You saw him in the game the other night. He's working well and is very focused.

"Naturally, when you're a really good young player who's committed and professional as he is, he will acquire attention. He's working so well, there's nothing to report on him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAtalantaCelticLiverpoolSerie AO'Riley MattFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Godfrey mocks Liverpool after leaving Everton
Atalanta making move for Celtic midfielder O'Riley
Slot prioritises Koopmeiners for Liverpool