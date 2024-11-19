Tribal Football
Schwarzer questions Liverpool deal for Valencia keeper Mamardashvili

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer is unsure about Liverpool signing a new backup goalkeeper.

The Reds brought in Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili on a long-term contract.

Liverpool agreed a £25 million deal with the La Liga outfit to secure the Georgian next summer.

“The thing about that is, and we talked about it at the Euros as well, his strong point isn’t playing with the ball at his feet, Mamardashvili,” Schwarzer said on the Optus Sport Football Podcast. 

“He’s okay, but he is not the goalkeeper.

“That’s why I was a little bit surprised by Liverpool signing him. Not in terms of, I think he is a top-class goalkeeper, I loved him at the Euros, I thought he was brilliant.

“I just don’t know whether he is the type of goalkeeper that Liverpool would want. I don’t understand it because I don’t think he is the blueprint of goalkeeper that they would have, like Alisson or even Kelleher with the ball at his feet, because they are very, very good.”

 

 

