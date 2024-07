Liverpool's Holland captain Van Dijk: We fought for everything against Turkey

Liverpool's Holland captain Van Dijk: We fought for everything against Turkey

Liverpool's Holland captain Virgil van Dijk praised their character after victory over Turkey.

Van Dijk admits it was a battle for Holland to overcome Turkey in last night's Euros quarterfinal.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "We did everything we could.

"Now it's time to recover so we can prepare for another tough match."

England awaits in the semi-finals. That match will be played on Wednesday in Dortmund.