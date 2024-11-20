Middlesbrough boss Carrick: Doak thriving here

Liverpool may be benefiting from deciding to send a player out on loan this summer.

The Reds moved youngster Ben Doak to Middlesbrough for the entire season.

Now he is shining on the pitch, both in the Championship and for Scotland at senior level.

Former Manchester United star and Boro boss Michael Carrick stated recently: “He's made a really good impression since he's been here and it's worked out well for him. He's played well and growing and developing all the time.

“He's so young and he's played so little football really until this point, so, we've got to manage him and look after him as much as anything but great to see him thriving and improving all the time.”

