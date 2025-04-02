Liverpool winger Diaz facing Barcelona transfer frustration

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool ace Luis Diaz is facing frustration over his hopes of moving to Barcelona.

The Colombia international, says Marca, has been pushing to make a move to Barca this summer.

However, his age - at 28 - and Liverpool's asking price is working against him.

Barca coach Hansi Flick would prefer to target younger wingers this summer market, with Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) and Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) are favoured.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's €70m asking price is also putting off Barca, which need to work in the bargain basement with their financial issues still persisting.

