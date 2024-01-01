Liverpool ready to keep hold of Van den Berg

Liverpool will most probably start the season with defender Sepp van den Berg in their squad.

According to the Liverpool Echo, there is no deal to sell Van den Berg at present.

While the defender is being linked with a move to German club Mainz, nothing is finalized.

Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has provided the following update about the situation.

He stated: “We are a bit dependent on Liverpool. I know that he would very much like to return to Mainz. Perhaps the player's voice will play a role in Liverpool's decision.

“Of course, it is Liverpool’s legitimate right to put a price tag on the player. But then there has to be a club willing to pay that price, and the player has to want to go there.

“As of today, that’s not the case, which is why we still have a chance. If Liverpool loans him out for another year, then we are the perfect club. Sepp would confirm that as well. We are waiting a bit longer and preparing ourselves in case it doesn’t work out.”