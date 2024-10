Liverpool reach mega adidas deal as they prepare to leave Nike

Liverpool have reached an agreement with adidas about a new kit deal.

Liverpool are leaving Nike next year to enter a partnership with German sportswear giants adidas.

The Liverpool Echo says a five-year contract has been settled worth £75m-a-year. It will match the terms adidas have with Arsenal.

Liverpool's Nike deal has been worth a base of £30m-a-year rising to £60m-a-year.

Adidas are expected to announce their partnership with Liverpool early next year.