REVEALED: Bendtner worked at Arsenal and Liverpool as part of coaching course

Former Arsenal and Juventus striker Nicklas Bendtner is taking his coaching qualifications.

The Dane is visiting Ranheim in Norway this week as part of his course.

Ranheim coach Kåre Ingebrigtsen told TV 2: "He has taken coaching training, and then he needs a bit of 'practice', and that is why he is here.

"It fits well, because he has had an internship with Mikel Arteta in Arsenal, Jürgen Klopp in Liverpool, Copenhagen and now Ranheim. He talks to them at the highest level."

Bendtner also said: " That's right. All the great coaches. You can always learn new things, regardless of whether it is the best club in the world or a slightly smaller club.

"You can always learn something, and I think it's about being open.

"I am here to gain experience and learn. I had enormous success under Kåre, and Kåre had enormous success in Rosenborg. He is a coach I look up to and I like his management style."