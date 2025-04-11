Liverpool raid Man City for top analyst

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Laurie Shaw has left Manchester City to become Liverpool's new chief scientist.

Shaw had been with the City Football Group (CFG) since February 2021.

He had been a research scientist and lecturer at Harvard University before joining CFG.

Shaw was placed in charge of Artificial Intelligence at CFG before being named director of football data in September 2023.

The Liverpool Echo says the Scot is now moving to Liverpool after serving a period of gardening leave at City.

