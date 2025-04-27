Liverpool plot major bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool plot major bid for Crystal Palace midfielder WhartonJonathan Brady, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Liverpool are preparing a bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The Sun says the Reds hope to do business for around £50m this summer.

However, while Wharton is open to the move, the England international is seeking playing guarantees from Liverpool chiefs.

The youngster is wary of seeing his career stall, after making superb progress over the last two seasons with both Palace and former club Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers will be due 15 per cent of any sell-on fee Palace generate from Wharton's departure.

Along with Liverpool, also keeping tabs on Wharton are Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

