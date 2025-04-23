Chelsea lead race to sign Bournemouth wonderkid Dean Huijsen

Tribal Football
Craig Mercer / Alamy / Profimedia
Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign young Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen amid interest from several of Europe's elite sides.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea are hoping to get a deal done for the 20-year-old before this summer’s Club World Cup.

It’s understood that the West London side have a good relationship with Huijsen’s representatives, giving them a major boost in the race to sign him.

Real Madrid are interested in the Spain international but the report says they have been put off by the £50 million release clause in Huijsen’s Bournemouth contract.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Newcastle United are also interested in Huijsen despite his reported preference in a move to Stamford Bridge.

